SeaMonkey General

|
Discussion of general topics about Seamonkey
-
- The future of Seamonkey?
by stevensegalfan4000 » November 15th, 2015, 8:13 am
- 296 Replies
- 35134 Views
- Last post by Joe1962
March 17th, 2017, 2:32 pm
-
- Just a SeaMonkey feature suggestion
by JohnB_XP » March 16th, 2017, 8:53 pm
- 4 Replies
- 208 Views
- Last post by JohnB_XP
March 22nd, 2017, 7:49 pm
-
- Additional Sidebar Panels for SeaMonkey
by RrBd » March 22nd, 2017, 7:10 am
- 0 Replies
- 47 Views
- Last post by RrBd
March 22nd, 2017, 7:10 am
-
- SeaMonkey extensions on AMO
by HonzaH » March 4th, 2017, 12:04 pm
- 5 Replies
- 457 Views
- Last post by RrBd
March 22nd, 2017, 7:05 am
-
- Future Of Java Runtime on SM
by Rich-M » September 9th, 2016, 8:30 am
- 26 Replies
- 1463 Views
- Last post by rsx11m
March 18th, 2017, 12:51 pm
-
- SeaMonkey userChrome.css snippets
by Frank Lion » October 23rd, 2014, 3:11 pm
- 43 Replies
- 7800 Views
- Last post by DanRaisch
March 17th, 2017, 4:01 am
-
- Looking to make a site more readable and useful
by Wish You Were Here » March 15th, 2017, 5:41 pm
- 2 Replies
- 430 Views
- Last post by Frenzie
March 19th, 2017, 12:39 pm
-
- Need to use SM with XP, but it has lag. Workaround Plz?
by jeffw_00 » February 17th, 2017, 10:58 am
- 17 Replies
- 645 Views
- Last post by JayhawksRock
February 23rd, 2017, 11:31 pm
-
- SeaMonkey 2.46 requires CPU with SSE2 support
by therube » December 23rd, 2016, 12:41 pm
- 28 Replies
- 1277 Views
- Last post by LordOfTheBored
February 22nd, 2017, 1:29 am
-
- Folders suddenly appearing under my email inbox in SM
by peebs » February 21st, 2017, 12:46 pm
- 1 Replies
- 128 Views
- Last post by therube
February 21st, 2017, 2:07 pm
-
- The new (incredibly annoying) status popup
by jeffw_00 » February 17th, 2017, 10:55 am
- 13 Replies
- 434 Views
- Last post by jeffw_00
February 20th, 2017, 11:17 am
-
- Sync with Android Browser?
by NetscapeFan » February 1st, 2017, 10:58 am
- 5 Replies
- 489 Views
- Last post by NetscapeFan
February 14th, 2017, 4:04 pm
-
- TLS false start test?
by barbaz » February 12th, 2017, 12:25 pm
- 3 Replies
- 232 Views
- Last post by frg
February 14th, 2017, 1:37 am
-
- SeaMonkey 2.46 has been released !!!
by ElTxolo » December 22nd, 2016, 7:06 am
- 50 Replies
- 3150 Views
- Last post by JodyThornton
February 1st, 2017, 7:36 am
-
- Which "comma-separated"?
by Peter Creasey » January 16th, 2017, 2:44 pm
- 1 Replies
- 507 Views
- Last post by DanRaisch
January 16th, 2017, 3:11 pm
-
- If you need to use WebRTC in SeaMonkey...
by libertyernie » January 6th, 2017, 1:10 pm
- 0 Replies
- 390 Views
- Last post by libertyernie
January 6th, 2017, 1:10 pm
-
- SeaMonkey 2.46 new profile won''t work
by farkle » January 1st, 2017, 6:35 pm
- 3 Replies
- 432 Views
- Last post by farkle
January 4th, 2017, 10:36 am
-
- SeaMonkey Safety & Security
by Mr.Mark » January 3rd, 2017, 8:06 pm
- 2 Replies
- 308 Views
- Last post by James
January 4th, 2017, 12:18 am
-
- Going back to 2.40
by neilgunton » January 2nd, 2017, 7:16 pm
- 14 Replies
- 654 Views
- Last post by smsmith
January 3rd, 2017, 7:00 pm
-
- Can I Sync my Personal Address Book across installs?
by jeffw_00 » January 2nd, 2017, 1:11 pm
- 2 Replies
- 219 Views
- Last post by jeffw_00
January 2nd, 2017, 1:39 pm
-
- 2.46 yea or nay?
by Peter Creasey » January 2nd, 2017, 9:57 am
- 5 Replies
- 366 Views
- Last post by Peter Creasey
January 2nd, 2017, 12:02 pm
-
- Is SeaMonkey x64 in the works?
by JohnB_XP » December 12th, 2016, 7:57 pm
- 18 Replies
- 1060 Views
- Last post by Frank Lion
January 2nd, 2017, 7:59 am
-
- Ctrl-Shift-T opens remote desktop instead of closed tab?
by macamba » December 29th, 2016, 7:01 am
- 8 Replies
- 319 Views
- Last post by TPR75
December 31st, 2016, 5:52 am
-
- Sharepoint support for Seamonkey?
by jeffw_00 » December 29th, 2016, 10:20 am
- 8 Replies
- 299 Views
- Last post by jeffw_00
December 30th, 2016, 9:06 am
-
- Search engine troubles
by macamba » December 29th, 2016, 5:22 am
- 2 Replies
- 209 Views
- Last post by macamba
December 29th, 2016, 6:35 am
-
- Where can I find a list of the fixes in 2.46?
by jeffw_00 » December 28th, 2016, 6:07 pm
- 2 Replies
- 223 Views
- Last post by jeffw_00
December 28th, 2016, 7:27 pm
-
- Is 2.40 the last of the SeaMonkey updates?
by SixBurgh99 » August 1st, 2016, 5:57 pm
- 48 Replies
- 4683 Views
- Last post by Peter Creasey
December 20th, 2016, 7:35 am
-
- Ctrl-Shift-Tab opens Remote Desktop?
by macamba » December 2nd, 2016, 7:08 am
- 2 Replies
- 325 Views
- Last post by macamba
December 2nd, 2016, 7:50 am
-
- Gecko 57 to kill "traditional" extensions?
by barbaz » November 26th, 2016, 10:09 pm
- 14 Replies
- 966 Views
- Last post by barbaz
November 29th, 2016, 8:04 am
-
- What is the Most Recent and Stable Version of SeaMonkey?
by cuppettcj » November 23rd, 2016, 4:57 pm
- 9 Replies
- 799 Views
- Last post by MdniteEagl
November 27th, 2016, 10:17 am
